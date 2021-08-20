Rain Washes Out Rebels Soccer Season Opener Against ETSU

With heavy rain rendering the pitch at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium unplayable, Ole Miss’s season opening match against ETSU has been canceled.



The Rebels will now open the 2021 season on the road, making the short trip north to take on Memphis in the annual derby on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT. The matchup will be available for streaming via ESPN+.



Ole Miss’s home opener is now set for Thursday, Aug. 26 against Middle Tennessee in Oxford. Admission at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is free of charge, while fans who are unable to attend can watch the affair on SEC Network +.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports