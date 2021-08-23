Ole Miss Adds Transfer Offensive Lineman to the Roster

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced the addition of Jordan Rhodes to the roster on Monday. Rhodes is a transfer offense lineman from South Carolina.

Rhodes is eligible to compete this fall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He comes to Ole Miss as a 6-foot-4, 355-pound offensive lineman who appeared in 20 games at South Carolina in the last three seasons. Rhodes was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times as a Gamecock.

Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite, Rhodes was a prep star at Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia. Despite not playing football until his junior year of high school Rhodes was a unanimous all-region selection as a senior in 2016.

The Rebels open the 2021 campaign against the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Monday, Sept. 6. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Staff Report