Rebels Draw Closer to Season Opener

Ole Miss football is in Week 3 of fall practice prior to the kickoff of the 2021 season on Sept. 6 against the Louisville Cardinals.

Coach Lane Kiffin addressed the media following practice on Tuesday. The Rebels are still in camp and also having to balance class.

“We’re still in camp mode here,” Kiffin said. “Tomorrow, we’ll get more to our opener and preparation for that. There’ll be extra work to develop guys, especially our young players and figure out where we’ll play people. Obviously, we’re getting closer to that, and we’ll have to combine the two this week. It’s always a tricky week. School is starting, so that’s less time with them. We’re going to have to maximize things.”

The defense excelled in the second scrimmage of camp with explosive plays that carried over into Tuesday’s practice, Kiffin said. “Outside of seven on seven I don’t think we scored today offensively,” he added.

Kiffin said that was good to stop (the offense) both times in four-minute and the two-minute.

“It’s an issue on offense and really good on defense,” Kiffin said.

At this point in fall camp the coaching staff is looking at depth position by position. Kiffin said there are very low numbers positionally on the offensive line.

“It has been hard to develop guys there,” Kiffin said, “same with receiver and tight end. Where at running backs, we are healthy and feel pretty good.”

The coach said on the defensive side of the ball the secondary is pretty healthy as are the linebacker and d-line.