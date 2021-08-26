Ole Miss Looks Ahead to Mock Game

By Adam Brown

The 2021 season opener for the Ole Miss Rebels is just over a week away and preparation for that game continues every day.

This weekend, the Rebels will have a mock game on Sunday night instead of Monday due to school issues head coach Lane Kiffin said to the media following practice on Thursday.

“We will try and get our guys to use to how we prepare for that,” Kiffin said.

Leading up to the game, the coaching staff will get the team out of camp legs. Coach added that the Rebels would be very mental and limited physically leading up to the game.

“We have beaten up always like we are at this time,” he said.

Thursday, was a mixture of physical work and game preparation for the Louisville Cardinals. Now the team will start to get their legs back under them prior to the game.

For the coaching staff, Kiffin and his staff are really concerned about the depth and developing that depth across the board. A coach wants to be able to have the depth to be able to play more players because the team will be better over the course of a season. On the flip side is that it is taxing players out and playing them too much.

The Rebels defense has a lot of depth with the addition of mid-years on defense and the addition of junior college transfers Kiffin said. The team is still a work in progress at some other positions and injuries.

“We have a very hard camp, harder than we used to,” Kiffin said. “We mix really Alabama’s camp with our own in season.”

Ole Miss heads to Atlanta on Sept. 6 to take on Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.