Lafayette Drops a Hard-Fought Contest to Tupelo

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores fell 5-3 to the Tupelo Golden Wave at home on Friday night in the season opener.

Lafayette’s (0-1) defense stood toe-to-toe with Tupelo as neither offense could find a way to get into the end zone all game.

The Commodores would get on the board first off the foot of Hudson Nelson for a 21-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Both teams would be at a standstill as neither offense could get things going for the rest of the half.

Lafayette only allowed Tupelo to get three first downs in the half. The Commodores took the 3-0 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Tupelo got on the scoreboard as their defense forced a safety. Lafayette had a bad snap that went out of the back of the end zone for the Golden Wave’s score, making it 3-2 Lafayette.

Tupelo recovered a fumble on the Commodores’ 24-yard line and missed an opportunity to put in for a touchdown. The Golden Wave had to settle for a 39-yard field goal off the boot of Gideon Denton that would be the game winner.

Lafayette had back-to-back attempts to retake the lead blocked by Tupelo’s pass blocking.

The Commodores return to action next Friday night as they travel up to Horn Lake.