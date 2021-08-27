Lafayette Welcomes in Tupelo to Open the 2021 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores open their high school football season on Friday as they play host to Tupelo. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lafayette will take on Tupelo out of region 6A to open the 2021 season. The Commodores head coach Michael Fair sat down with HottyToddy.com and discussed the team’s progress heading into the first week of action.

The team put in the work in the off-season that poured into a great summer. “Kids are committed to what we’re trying to do and worked hard,” Fair said. “It gave us a lot of momentum going into camp.”

Lafayette had their jamboree canceled last Friday as they were supposed to take on South Panola. South Panola went virtual due to a spike in the rise of COVID numbers that forced games to be canceled.

For the Commodores opening up against Tupelo who is one of the biggest teams, they have faced.

“(Tupelo) got size on both sides of the ball,” Fair said. “Their defensive front is one of the best that we have competed against since I have been here.”

To go along with size on defense the offense will be one of the best we face all season Fair added.

Lafayette will have to prepare for all three phases of the game as the Golden Wave will stretch out a team out.

