Ole Miss Defeats MTSU 4-2 to Open the Home Schedule

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer claimed a 4-2 victory over Middle Tennessee State University on Thursday night in the 2021 home season opener.

Ole Miss (1-0-1) got on the board first with a shot off the foot of junior Jenna Kemp early in the match.

Middle Tennessee State University (1-1) would knot the game at 1-1 before senior Channing Foster found the back of the net in the closing seconds before the half. That would give the Rebels a 2-1 advantage at the break.

Coming out of halftime, the Blue Raiders re-tied the at 2-2. At the 27-minute mark remaining in regulation, Foster found her second goal of the night that put the Rebels up 3-2.

Coach Matt Mott’s squad added their final score off the boot of senior Haleigh Stackpole just under the 15-minute remaining mark.

The Rebels finished the night by leading MTSU 24-9 on shots and 7-1 on corner kicks.

Ole Miss returns to action on Sunday as they travel up to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to take the pitch against Arkansas State. The first kick is set for 4 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.