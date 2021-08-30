Ole Miss Soccer Defeats Arkansas State

Battling scorching hot elements on the road, Ole Miss (2-0-1) topped Arkansas State (1-2-1) on Sunday afternoon behind a 75th minute goal from Channing Foster .



Foster was on a mission in the match, peppering the Red Wolves’ goal with eight shots. On the day, Ole Miss posted 20 shots to Arkansas State’s eight.



Sydney Michalak came within inches of giving Ole Miss the lead less than seven minutes in, hitting a short clearance first time from 20 yards out and striking the crossbar.



The Rebels again had a great opportunity to take the lead in the 17th minute, with Ramsey Davis , Saydie Holland and Foster firing off three-consecutive shots in the box within 10 seconds. However, none of the attempts were able to get cleanly through on goal.



Ole Miss kept pushing and in the 29th minute broke through. Taking advantage of Taylor Radecki’s long throw ability, Molly Martin got up higher than anyone in the center of the 18 and headed the ball on to the bottom corner.



Foster nearly put the Rebels up two just minutes into the second half, striking a shot from the center of the box right at Arkansas State keeper Megan McClure. Instead, the Red Wolves drew level not long after as Sarah Sodoma slipped behind the back line and slid a shot inside the left post.



After a couple of chances to strike back went by the wayside for the Rebs, Foster reclaimed the lead in the 76th minute, easily finishing after a Mo O’Connor Cross and a Haleigh Stackpole flicked feed. Foster nearly made it two braces in as many games late on but was denied by McClure as Ole Miss wrapped up the win.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports