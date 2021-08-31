Ole Miss Volleyball Prepares for Home Invitational

By Adam Brown

The Ole Miss volleyball team is off to a fast 2-0 start to open the 2021 season after sweeping the Troy Preseason Tournament.

Head coach Kayla Banwarth met with the media on Tuesday for the first time this season to talk about how the team is playing.

This is Banwarth’s second season at the helm of the program and in her first year, the Rebels played an All-SEC slate.

“Happy to start the season 2-0,” Banwarth said. “Even happier that we get a non-conference schedule this year to help us prepare for a tough SEC volleyball schedule.”

In the opening two matches, Ole Miss got off to a slow start against Tory and UAB as they fell behind before taking both matches.

“The girls were able to turn it around and we came away with two sweeps, so I’m very happy about that,” she said.

This weekend, the Rebels open up their home slate by hosting the Ole Miss Invitational inside the Gillom Center. Ole Miss will take the court three times in two days. As Coastal Carolina, UT San Antonio and Northwestern State roll into town.

“Three matches in two days are going to be a challenge, but it’ll be good,” Banwarth said. “It will be good to host a tournament and again get some more experience leading up to SEC.”

The coach said that this year’s squad has a lot of new faces on the court and they’re still trying to find their rhythm and connection with each other.

Ole Miss returns to action on Friday in the first of two matches as they take the court against Northwestern State. The first serve is set for noon and can be seen on SEC Network+.