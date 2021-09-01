Ole Miss Soccer Travels to Mobile to Face South Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss soccer returns to the pitch on Thursday as they travel down to Mobile, Alabama to take on the South Alabama Jaguars. The first kick is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN +.

Ole Miss is off to a 2-0-1 start to the season after a 2-1 victory over Arkansas State on Sunday. Senior Channing Foster scored the game-winner against the Red Wolves. In the last two games, Foster has found the back of the net three goals in 17 shots on goal.

Coach Matt Mott club received 29 votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches Poll, the fourth-most among unranked teams. The Rebels have Ashley Orkus in front of the net was named to the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team, recognizing the senior as the nation’s premier shot-stopper.

South Alabama is off to a 2-1 start to the season, kicking off with wins over Alabama A&M and Nicholls in Troy, Alabama, before falling on the road to No. 1 Florida State 4-0. The Jaguars were set to play Auburn this past Sunday before the match was canceled due to Hurricane Ida.

The Jaguars are led in scoring by four different players with two goals apiece this season, including Ole Miss transfer Sydney Ham. Ham has also dished out an assist, tying for the team lead in total points with Gracie Wilson and Kailey Littleford, who paces the team with three assists.

Olive Branch, Mississippi, native Allison Luckhardt is in her second season as the primary goalkeeper for South Alabama. Luckhardt has posted 1.67 goals-against average with five goals allowed and 13 saves made on the season.

These two clubs have met on the pitch nine times coming into the match with Ole Miss leading the all-time series 6-3 over South Alabama including 2-1 in Mobile.