HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week One

The 2021 College Football season returns to the gridiron starting tonight. HottyToddy.com is back with their staff picks every week as sports editor Adam Brown, news editor Alyssa Schnuggs, editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
HottyToddy.com Football Pick’em week one here are the games.
Bowling Green vs Tennessee
Louisiana Monroe vs Kentucky
Rice vs Arkansas
No. 1 Alabama vs No. 14 Miami
Central Michigan vs Missouri
Louisiana Tech vs Mississippi State
Akron vs Auburn
UCLA vs No. 16 LSU
No. 5 Georgia vs No. 3 Clemson
Florida Atlantic vs No. 13 Florida
Kent State vs No. 6 Texas A&M
Louisville vs Ole Miss
Staff Report