Lafayette Looks to Bounce Back Against Horn Lake

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores hit the road this evening for the first time in the 2021 football season, as they travel to the Horn Lake Eagles. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Lafayette (0-1) is coming into the game off of a hard-fought loss to the Tupelo Golden Wave 5-3 last Friday night. In a game, that both defense’s stood toe-to-toe as neither offense could find a way to get into the end zone all game.

In the second half, the Commodores surrendered a safety and a field goal.

Through one game, the Commodores defense has recorded three sacks and 55 tackles.

Horn Lake is 0-1 on the young season following a 14-8 loss on the road to Grenada. The Eagles scored all of their points in the first quarter of the game.

