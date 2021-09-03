Saturday, September 4, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Lafayette Rolls Past Horn Lake

0
216

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores used a dominant first half to propel them to a 38-7 victory over the Horn Lake Eagles on Friday night.

Lafayette (1-1) scored 35 points in the first half with 21 of them scored in the first quarter.

The Commodores’ defense got things going by recovering a fumble and turning the ball over to their offense. Lafayette quarterback Will Dabney called his own number on the offense’s first play for a 38-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

Horn Lake turned the ball over, and the Commodores would score from a yard out as Jay Reed found the end zone to go up 14-0. Two minutes later on the game clock, Reed found the end zone again after Jeremiah Tanner intercepted an Eagles pass to make it 21-0.

Lafayette continued to score in the second quarter as Dee Gipson and Reed each found pay dirt for two more touchdowns to go up 35-0.

The Commodores would take a 35-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Lafayette’s defense had not given up a touchdown to their opponents in six quarters this season.

Late in the third quarter, the Eagles found the end zone for a touchdown on a five-yard run by the quarterback.

Lafayette’s Hudson Nelson put the final score on the board with a 20-yard field goal to go up 38-7.

The Commodores return to action next Friday night as they play host to Southaven. 

Previous articleLC Firefighters Battle Large House Fire That Injured One Firefighter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles