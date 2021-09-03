Lafayette Rolls Past Horn Lake

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores used a dominant first half to propel them to a 38-7 victory over the Horn Lake Eagles on Friday night.

Lafayette (1-1) scored 35 points in the first half with 21 of them scored in the first quarter.

The Commodores’ defense got things going by recovering a fumble and turning the ball over to their offense. Lafayette quarterback Will Dabney called his own number on the offense’s first play for a 38-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

Horn Lake turned the ball over, and the Commodores would score from a yard out as Jay Reed found the end zone to go up 14-0. Two minutes later on the game clock, Reed found the end zone again after Jeremiah Tanner intercepted an Eagles pass to make it 21-0.

Lafayette continued to score in the second quarter as Dee Gipson and Reed each found pay dirt for two more touchdowns to go up 35-0.

The Commodores would take a 35-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Lafayette’s defense had not given up a touchdown to their opponents in six quarters this season.

Late in the third quarter, the Eagles found the end zone for a touchdown on a five-yard run by the quarterback.

Lafayette’s Hudson Nelson put the final score on the board with a 20-yard field goal to go up 38-7.

The Commodores return to action next Friday night as they play host to Southaven.