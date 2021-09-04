Kiffin to Miss Season Opener Due to Positive COVID Test

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin will not be on the sideline for Monday’s season opener against Louisville after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kiffin who was fully vaccinated released a statement to Rebel fans on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of Covid and will not accompany our team to Atlanta,” Kiffin said. “I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise. And this too shall pass.”

Ole Miss reported to camp with a 100% vaccination. This season, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wanted all teams to be at an 85-percent threshold for being vaccinated for teams to not be tested for the virus.

Ole Miss and Louisville will kickoff Monday night in Atlanta from 7 p.m. on ESPN.