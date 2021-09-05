Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Announces Kalle Norberg as New Assistant Coach

Ole Miss welcomes former star singles player Kalle Norberg back to Ole Miss as the assistant coach for Rebels men’s tennis as announced on Friday.

After graduating from Ole Miss with a B.S. in Hospitality Management in 2011, Norberg transitioned from player to coach. Norberg has worked at one of Sweden’s most historic tennis clubs, Stockholm’s Allmänna Lawntennis Klubb (SALK) since 2011. Over the past decade, Norberg has coached countless top prospects including instructing top junior players from 2018-2020 under the title of Senior Elite Coach. He also has experience coaching professional players as well and has worked with ATP top-100 player Mikael Ymer.

At Ole Miss, Norberg was a focal point for the Rebels from 2007-2011. His 81 singles victories rank 13th all-time in program history. He was a three-time All-SEC selection (2007, 2008, 2009) and achieved SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2011. Norberg was a member of two SEC Championship winning teams in 2008 and 2009. His most prolific season occurred in 2009 when he went 32-4 overall in singles, 20-1 in singles duals, was undefeated in conference singles play, was named MVP of the SEC Championships and competed in the NCAA Singles Championships.

“I am very excited to have Kalle back in Oxford and I know that he feels the same way,” head coach Toby Hansson said. “He was an unbelievable team player and possibly the toughest, most competitive player I’ve coached. As a player he was instrumental in leading our team to winning championships and I know he will bring that same winning mentality to this team. With Kalle, we will be giving our team the best opportunity to be successful.”

Outside of tennis, Norberg enjoys golfing and spending time with family and friends. He is originally from Uppsala, Sweden.

“I’m really happy to be back at Ole Miss,” Norberg said. “I’m excited to work with the guys in a new role on the team.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports