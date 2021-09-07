Ole Miss Climbs to No. 20 in both AP and Coaches Polls

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss climbed to No. 20 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls on Tuesday after a 43-24 win over Louisville in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff.

Ole Miss (1-0) used all three phases of their game to defeat Louisville on Monday night as head coach Lane Kiffin had to not be on the sidelines after testing positive for COVID over the weekend.

The Rebels were out of the Top 25 AP poll going into the first week of the 2021 season and No.25 in the Coaches poll.

Ole Miss put up over 560 total yards and held Louisville to 355 yards. In the first half, the Rebels held UL scoreless and only allowed them to gain 107 total yards.

Two members of the Southeastern Conference sit atop both polls in Alabama and Georgia at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday night as they return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time this season as Austin Peay comes to town. The kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.