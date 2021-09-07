Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Ole Miss Kicker Caden Costa Earns SEC Honors

Ole Miss kicker Caden Costa was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week by the league office Tuesday following his debut performance against Louisville in the Chick-fil-A kickoff.

Costa, a true freshman from Mandeville, Louisiana, drilled three field goals, including a 47-yarder, helping Ole Miss open the season with a 43-24 win over Louisville Monday night. The 47-yard field goal marked the longest by a Rebel kicker since 2017, and the three FGs are the most since 2018.

Costa also added four PATs and a special teams tackle. He served as the Rebels’ primary kickoff man, averaging 62.0 yards per kick on seven kickoffs.

Touted as the nation’s No. 7 kicker and the No. 53 player in Louisiana coming out of high school, Costa was a 2019 All-South Louisiana honoree and was also named all-metro in 2019. During his prep career, he made 30-of-42 total field goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards.

Ole Miss is back in action this Saturday as the Rebels play host to Austin Peay in their home opener. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+.

Staff Report

