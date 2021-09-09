Kiffin tweets sideline experience offer for Ole Miss-Tulane game

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is encouraging fans to fill the Vaught for the 2021 home season opener on Saturday night as the Rebels take on Austin Peay.

Kiffin sent a video message out to fans on Twitter asking fans to stay all four quarters for a chance to win sideline passes to the game against Tulane.

Win sideline passes for @OleMissFB game! Take a selfie and post on Rebel Rewards app on your phone! #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/vNXLzqIDlz — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 9, 2021

For a chance to win the passes in the fourth quarter fans must take a selfie with the scoreboard in the North end zone in the background and up load it on to the Rebel Rewards App on their phones.

Ole Miss and Austin Peay kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.