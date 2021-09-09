Ole Miss Releases Fan Information for Football Gamedays

Beginning this weekend, Ole Miss Athletics is excited to welcome Rebel Nation back to campus with Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at full capacity and The Grove reopened for tailgating. The Rebels kick off the home season with back-to-back night games, including Saturday’s opener at 6:30 p.m. CT.

This week’s designated fan color is white. Complete fan information for Ole Miss football gamedays is available at www.olemissgameday.com/.

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets remain available for the 2021 campaign, including season tickets, flex passes, mini-plans and individual game tickets. Visit www.olemisstix.com to purchase tickets.

As enacted last season, all tickets will be sent via digital delivery. Fans can choose between Mobile Delivery or Print@Home with both options sent to their email address on file. Mobile delivery tickets, which can be managed through the Ole Miss Rebels app, should be downloaded to the digital wallet on the fan’s phone prior to arriving on campus to ensure easy entry at the gates.

Fans unable to attend a game can transfer their unused tickets to family and friends through their Ole Miss Athletics online ticket account. The recipient will receive a text notifying them of the transfer and can download the tickets at their convenience.

Commemorative tickets are available to order after each home game. Tickets are $10 each and will be shipped directly to your home.

TAILGATING

The nation’s most iconic tailgating destination, The Grove will operate as it did prior to the pandemic. Notably, The Grove and The Circle will close Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. and reopen at 7 p.m. for tailgate set-up. On gamedays, the Walk of Champions is planned to start two hours and 15 minutes prior to kickoff, which is 4:15 p.m. this week. For complete tailgating policies, visit www.olemissgameday.com.

New this season, fans will have the opportunity to shop for premier merchandise in The Grove, as Ole Miss Authentics is opening a gameday location just off University Avenue near the path of the Walk of Champions. The Rebels’ new official team store will also maintain locations throughout Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

In the north plaza of the stadium, fans have the opportunity for turnkey, white glove tailgating services bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes through www.olemissexperience.com. Lining the Lloyd Bell Tower and All-American Drive Stadium, the tents sit at the end of the Walk of Champions and just steps away from the stadium gates.

Another pregame entertainment option is the new Party At The Pavilion, an indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Sandy and John Black Pavilion that includes food and beverage offerings, games and musical entertainment. The outdoor patio allows fans to enjoy the gameday atmosphere while sharing a beverage and listening to music, while the air-conditioned indoor Pavilion hospitality area features large screen TVs, restrooms and guest appearances by notable Rebels. Ole Miss head men’s golf Chris Malloy and Master Gunny Sergeant Stephen Roberts will be on hand for the festivities this Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

PREMIUM AREAS

Face coverings are strongly recommended in all indoor areas of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, including clubs, suites and elevators. Any other adjustments to premium area operations will be emailed directly to suite holders and club members.

A new on-field suite has opened in the northeast corner and remains available for a select few games through www.olemissexperience.com. The suite includes space for 50 guests, premium food and beverage offerings, large screen TVs and private restrooms.

PARKING

Parking on campus begins at 7 a.m. each Saturday. All parking passes are digital and will be scanned upon entry. An on-campus parking pass must be presented to enter on gameday.

Free shuttles are available at all off-campus lots, including the Jackson Avenue Center and FNC Park. Visit www.olemissgameday.com for all parking information.

OTHER KEY INFORMATION

A portion of the sidewalk connecting the Manning Center lot to the east side of The SJB Pavilion is not accessible due to renovation. Gates 30 and 31 are closed as well as the stairs from The Pavilion to those gates, and fans must seek alternate routes when traveling outside the venue.

All concession stands remain cashless this season. In addition, self-ordering kiosk stations are available on the concourse to enhance speed and delivery of concession items.

Vaught-Hemingway will feature a new musical experience with the introduction of DJ KO as the new official gameday DJ of the Rebels.

A reminder that the SEC’s clear bag policy remains in effect, regulating the size and type of bag that may be carried into all facilities.

Fans are encouraged to follow @RebelGameday on Twitter for news and updates leading up to and during gameday.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports