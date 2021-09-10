HottyToddy Staff Picks -Week Two

The HottyToddy.com staff is back for their second week of picks for the 2021 college football season. Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the first week James and Caroline are both in the lead for first with a record of 11-1, Adam had a record of 10-2 and Alyssa 9-3.

Here are the games for this week.

Alabama State vs No.25 Auburn

Pittsburgh vs Tennessee

No. 12 Oregon vs No. 3 Ohio State

No. 13 Florida vs South Florida

UAB vs No. 2 Georgia

No. 5 Texas A&M vs Colorado

Mercer vs No. 1 Alabama

No.15 Texas vs Arkansas

NC State vs Mississippi State

Austin Peay vs No. 20 Ole Miss

Missouri vs Kentucky

Washington vs Michigan

