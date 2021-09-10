HottyToddy Staff Picks -Week Two

The HottyToddy.com staff is back for their second week of picks for the 2021 college football season. Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
After the first week James and Caroline are both in the lead for first with a record of 11-1, Adam had a record of 10-2 and Alyssa 9-3.
Here are the games for this week.
Alabama State vs No.25 Auburn
Pittsburgh vs Tennessee
No. 12 Oregon vs No. 3 Ohio State
No. 13 Florida vs South Florida
UAB vs No. 2 Georgia
No. 5 Texas A&M vs Colorado
Mercer vs No. 1 Alabama
No.15 Texas vs Arkansas
NC State vs Mississippi State
Austin Peay vs No. 20 Ole Miss
Missouri vs Kentucky
Washington vs Michigan
Staff Report