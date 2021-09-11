ESPNU to Televise “The Season: Ole Miss Football” for Fourth Straight Year

For the fourth straight year, ESPNU will televise Ole Miss’ Emmy award-winning series “The Season: Ole Miss Football”, in addition to being available on the ESPN App upon airing.



Throughout the football season, the school-produced weekly program will premiere each Friday at various times on ESPNU. Episodes reruns will also air on the channel throughout the year. In 2018, “The Season: Ole Miss Football” marked the first time in the network’s history it had carried a school-produced weekly show in its entirety.



The program is also televised on several regional channels throughout the Southeast (affiliate list below), while debuting each Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT atTheSeasonOleMiss.com.



In its 11 seasons on the air, “The Season: Ole Miss Football” has provided fans an in-depth view into the Rebel program with highlights of the previous week’s game in addition to going inside the locker room, training room, practice fields and classrooms from the viewpoint of the student-athletes and coaches.



The Ole Miss Sports Productions staff also delivers personal features that include visits to the players’ houses, hangouts and hometowns for a truly intimate experience.



The show has picked up numerous awards since its creation in 2011, including Southeast Regional Emmy awards in 2014 and 2015 for best daily or weekly sports program and a Gold AVA Award in 2012 for outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media.



Ole Miss produces “The Season” episodes for each of its sports teams, as well as numerous other video pieces such as student-athlete features, event promos, highlight packages, commercials and in-venue pieces in addition to live videoboard shows for home sporting events.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports