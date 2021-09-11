Ole Miss Rolls Past Austin Peay in the Home Opener

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss didn’t let the short week affect them as they cruised to a 2-0 start on the season as all phases of the team controlled the game against Austin Peay by the score of 54-17.

The Rebels started out strong like in Atlanta on Monday night as quarterback Matt Corral found Dontario Drummond on a one-yard reception for the first score.

Ole Miss’ defense continued their disruptive play against the opposing offense as senior defensive end Sam Williams forced a strip-sack and returned it for a 33-yard touchdown. Williams’ night was not done as he recorded five total tackles with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Another big target for Corral on the night was Jonathan Mingo with seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss took a 37-7 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

For the second straight game, the Ole Miss defense has held an opponent to only a touchdown in the first half.

Corral’s night came to a close in the third quarter, as he went 21-for-33 for 281 yards passing with five touchdowns and a rating of 185.2 on the night. He carried the ball eight times for 35 yards.

On the ground, Ole Miss’ running backs of Jerrion Ealy (4), Henry Parrish (8) and Snoop Conner (5) shared the duty of work. Conner found pay dirt for a touchdown on the night.

Freshman Luke Altmyer came into the game in the third after the Rebels were up by 41 points. A total of four different quarterbacks saw action. John Rhys Plumlee and sophomore Kinkead Dent.

Austin Peay scored a late touchdown by CJ Evans on a forty yard run to the end zone.

Ole Miss returns to action next Saturday as they welcome Tulane into town. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.