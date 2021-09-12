Ole Miss Moves to 2-0 on the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Austin Peay Governors 54-17 in the first home game of the season on Saturday.

Ole Miss (2-0) just out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back as quarterback Matt Corral connected with Dontario Drummond on a one yard score.

“It’s good just to start our rhythm-get in and get out, ” Corral said. “Starting fast, creating completions, getting positive yards. All those little things compound into big things – touchdowns.”

Coach Lane Kiffin met with the media following the win and discussed the game.

“We are 2-0,” Kiffin said. “I had to remind myself that this was a short week with two less days and only one practice.”

In the first half, the Rebels held the Governors only to a touchdown towards the end of the second quarter.

Kiffin and his staff were able to play a lot of players throughout the game.

“It is good to get those guys on film and get them involved, ” Kiffin said.

The offense had trouble converting on third down against Austin Peay. Kiffin said that they have work to do to clean that up.

For the second straight game in less than a week defensive end, Sam Williams has had a nose for the ball. In the first quarter, Williams forced a strip and recovered it for a touchdown.

“We have seen that (kind of play) from Sam all camp, ” Kiffin said. “He came back this summer just a different player.”

Up next for the Rebels is a matchup against Tulane.

“Tulane played really well -I guess in the first half, ” he said.

Ole Miss and Tulane kickoff at 7 p.m. Inside the Vaught and can be be viewed on ESPN 2.