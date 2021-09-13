Ole Miss Looks Ahead to Matchup Against Tulane

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels enter the third week of the season at 2-0 after a 54-17 win over Austin Peay in the home opener.

Coach Lane Kiffin held his weekly press conference on Monday and emphasized how good it was to be in a normal week.

The Rebels are preparing to take on the Tulane Green Wave this weekend. Tulane is 1-1 on the young season after a 69-0 win over Morgan State.

“This is a really good team and very talented,” Kiffin said. “(Tulane) is very well-coached. They have very good players.”

Kiffin added that Tulane is an SEC opponent if you did not know about conferences and just watched them play.

Over the first two games of the season, Tulane put up big numbers as they averaged 52 points per contest.

“(Willie Fritz) is a really good coach that can cause a lot of issues,” Kiffin said. “He has done it at several different places changing week-to-week.”

Tulane took Oklahoma to the wire in the season opener. The coach said that they start different players in two weeks and the defense rotates in and out.

“It looks like they have 22-24 players that they feel good about,” Kiffin said.

Kickoff for the Rebels and the Green Wave is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.