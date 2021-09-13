Ole Miss Volleyball’s Sasha Ratliff Named SEC Player of the Week

Ole Miss volleyball player Sasha Ratliff was honored by the SEC office as Player and Offensive Player of the Week accolades after her play in the Holiday Inn- University Plaza Invitational this past weekend at Western Kentucky.

The sophomore middle blocker Ratliff racked up 36 kills, averaging 3.00 per set, in the Rebels’ three matches in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Against No. 15 Western Kentucky, Ratliff led Ole Miss to its first win over a top-15 opponent since 2018. In the match against the Hilltoppers, Ratliff recorded a career-high 15 kills and a career-high nine blocks. The Atlanta native hit at a .550 clip on the weekend and leads the Rebels this season hitting at .483.



The honor for Ratliff marks the first time since 2016 that a Rebel has been named the SEC Player of the Week, after Kate Gibson earned the honor after week one in 2016.



The Rebels will be back in action this weekend at the Indiana Invitational September 16-17 in Bloomington. Ole Miss will face Chicago State Thursday at 4 p.m. CT, followed by two matches Friday taking on Alabama A&M at 11 a.m. and the host Hoosiers at 6 p.m. The match against IU streaming on Big Ten Network + ($).

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports