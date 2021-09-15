Ole Miss Closes out Non-Conference Play at the Indiana Invitational

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss volleyball team will take the floor on Thursday and put an undefeated streak on the line in the Indiana Invitational. The Rebels will face Chicago State, Alabama A&M and Indiana in the final non-conference matchups. The first serve is set for 4 p.m.

Ole Miss (8-0) is coming off a victory over No. 15 Western Kentucky at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza Invitational. Sasha Ratliff was named tournament MVP after racking 3.00 kills per set and matched a career-high 15 kills and nine blocks in the win over WKU. Her performance led to her earning SEC Player of the Week and Offensive honors, for the Rebels’ first weekly honors this season.

Coach Kayla Banwath and her staff led the Rebels to their first win against a top-15 team since 2010.

Chicago State comes into the match with a 6-3 overall record after winning two out of their three matches last weekend with a 3-0 sweep over Eastern Michigan and a 3-1 win against Belmont.

Yanlis Feliz leads the Cougars averaging 4.67 kills per set, and was named the WAC Offensive Player of the Week after recording back-to-back matches with 26 plus kills in the Windy City Classic.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the program’s history.

Ole Miss will take on Alabama A&M and Indiana on Friday. This will be the third week in a row for the Rebels to play three matches in two days.