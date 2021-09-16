HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 3

The 2021 football season is heading into the third week of the season. The SEC has two conference matchup’s this weekend as No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida and South Carolina takes on No. 2 Georgia.
Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
After the second week: Caroline 20-4, James 19-5, Alyssa 19-5 and Adam 17-6.
Here are the games this week that the staff is picking.
New Mexico vs No. 7 Texas A&M
Chattanooga vs Kentucky
Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri
Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee
No. 1 Alabama vs No. 11 Florida
Georgia Southern vs No.20 Arkansas
Mississippi State vs Memphis
South Carolina vs No. 2 Georgia
No. 22 Auburn vs No. 10 Penn State
Central Michigan vs LSU
Tulane vs No.17 Ole Miss
Stanford vs Vanderbilt
Staff Report