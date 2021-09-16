HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 3

The 2021 football season is heading into the third week of the season. The SEC has two conference matchup’s this weekend as No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida and South Carolina takes on No. 2 Georgia.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the second week: Caroline 20-4, James 19-5, Alyssa 19-5 and Adam 17-6.

Here are the games this week that the staff is picking.

New Mexico vs No. 7 Texas A&M

Chattanooga vs Kentucky

Southeast Missouri State vs Missouri

Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee

No. 1 Alabama vs No. 11 Florida

Georgia Southern vs No.20 Arkansas

Mississippi State vs Memphis

South Carolina vs No. 2 Georgia

No. 22 Auburn vs No. 10 Penn State

Central Michigan vs LSU

Tulane vs No.17 Ole Miss

Stanford vs Vanderbilt

Staff Report