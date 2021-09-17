Lafayette Defeats Oxford in the Crosstown Classic

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores defeat the Oxford Chargers 34-23 to win the 50th Crosstown Classic on Friday night.

Lafayette (3-1) found themselves in a 16 point whole 23-7 and rallied back with 27 unanswered points to defeat the Chargers.

Oxford (2-2) jumped out to an early 9-0 advantage over Lafayette. The Chargers got on the board first on a 25-yard field goal off the boot of William Wilkinson. Oxford would find the end zone on its next drive as Tripp Maxwell found Jack Harper on a 19-yard pass for the score.

Oxford took a 9-0 lead into the second quarter. The Commodores answered with their first touchdown of the night as Jay Reed found the end zone from four yards out in the opening minute of the quarter.

The Chargers answered as Roman Gregory scampered in from two yards out making it 16-7. Oxford would then score their last touchdown of the night on a run by Tracy Harris.

Lafayette’s tailback Reed hit a big 45-yard run to put them on the doorstep of their second touchdown. The Commodores’ Trikyus Woodall finished the drive to make the score 23-14.

The Commodores’ defense would then force the Chargers to turn the ball over on downs. On the very next play, Lafayette’s quarterback Charlie Fair hit Kylen Vaughn on a 45-yard strike for a touchdown.

Oxford would take a 23-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, neither team could find a way to score as both defenses made it difficult to move the ball.

Lafayette took the lead in the fourth after a fumble by Oxford. The Commodores’ Reed scored from nine yards out. Lafayette missed the two-point conversion and made the score 27-23.

The final score of the game came on a 25-yard run by Reed after Oxford turned the ball over on downs. Reed finished the game with 35 touches for 199 yards and three touchdowns.