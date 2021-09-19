No. 17 Ole Miss Rolls Past Tulane 61-21

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Henry Parrish gets a first down. Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics

No. 17 Ole Miss did not let a lightning delay distract them from defeating Tulane 61-21 on Saturday night inside the Vaught.

“For our guys to handle the adversity of starting and stopping due to the lightning delay and score six touchdowns in the first half I am happy with how our guys played,” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “We played really well from the start.

Ole Miss (3-0) scored all 61 points in the first three quarters. Junior quarter Matt Corral scored seven touchdowns three through the air and four on the ground. He tied Showboat Boykin for the most touchdowns in a game in school history.

“Expected that he would play like this,” Kiffin said. “Seven total touchdowns with four on the ground.”

The Rebels offense put up over 700 yards of total offense against the Green Wave.

Ole Miss got on the board early as running back Henry Parrish ran 19-yards for a touchdown. Parrish would finish the game with nine touches for 66 yards and the touchdown.

Corral threw for 335 yards with three touchdowns and carried the ball 13 times for 68-yards and four touchdowns. His three touchdown passes went to Jonathan Mingo, Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders.

Mingo led the way for the receivers with six receptions for 136 yards.

“Trying to get better every week and just keep clicking,” Mingo said.

Junior Jerrion Ealy carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards.

“Ealy ran well and did well,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss ran the ball 61 times against Tulane for 372 yards.

Ole Miss’ defense only allowed Tulane (1-2) to score 21 points in the first two quarters and shut them out the rest of the game. Coming into the game, Tulane averaged 52 points per game. The Green Wave gained 305 yards of total offense.

“We limited big plays and great on third downs,” Kiffin said.

The Rebels defense contained quarterback Micheal Pratt to only 166 yards in the air and two touchdowns.

Ole Miss now goes into a bye week before going to take on No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 2 on the road in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.