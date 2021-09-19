Sunday, September 19, 2021
Ole Miss Jumps to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels move up three spots to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll after a 61-21 victory over Tulane on Saturday.

Ole Miss (3-0) scored all 61 points in three quarters and gained 707 yards of total offense against the Green Wave.

Junior quarterback Matt Corral led the Rebels with a total of seven touchdowns on the night with three through the air and four with his legs.

The Rebels join six other SEC members in the Top 25 this week: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Texas A&M (7), Florida (11), Arkansas (16) and Auburn (23).

Ole Miss is headed into a bye week before stepping into conference play to open the month of October. The Rebels’ first conference matchup is against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 2 on the road.

