Kickoff Time is Set for SEC Opener Against No. 1 Alabama

The Southeastern Conference released the game time for the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 2. The Rebels and the Crimson Tide will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a 61-21 win over Tulane inside the Vaught. The Rebels gained 707 yards of total offense. Junior quarterback Matt Corral passed for three touchdowns and four touchdowns on the ground.

Alabama is off to a 3-0 start after a 31-29 victory over Florida down in the Swamp.

Alabama’s defense has held opponents to only 18.67 points per game. The Crimson Tide’s quarterback Bryce Young has passed for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

This will be the 69th meeting all-time between the two programs dating back to 1894.

Ole Miss heads into a bye week to prepare for Alabama in its first SEC matchup this season.