Ole Miss Running Back Jerrion Ealy Commits on Practice Looking Towards Alabama

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week this weekend. They will open SEC play at No. 1 Alabama next weekend.

Ole Miss (3-0) returned to practice on Tuesday after coming off a 61-21 win on Saturday against Tulane.  Following practice running back Jerrion Ealy met with members of the media to discuss the week.

“Everybody went out and practiced like we were playing (Alabama) on Saturday,” Ealy said. “That’s how we have to practice, even though we have a bye,” Ealy added that he feels like the team should practice like they are fixing to go out and play them.

“Why not get ready now … so you won’t have to get ready later,” Ealy said.

Against Tulane, Ealy rushed for 103 yards for the first 100-yard game of the season. Through three games, Ealy has 188 yards on the ground with one score, the first Ole Miss touchdown of the season.

“I feel like on my part I’ve been slacking a little bit….just with the touches I’ve been given. I feel like I’ve left a lot of yards out there. So, I’ve got to get better over the next couple of weeks,” Ealy said. 

Ole Miss and Alabama will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on CBS.

