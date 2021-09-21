SEC Unveils the 2022 College Football Schedule

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released the 2022 College Football schedules on Tuesday night.

The 2021 football season is in full swing as teams prepare for week four of the season. Fans get a glimpse of what games are coming down the road next year.

Ole Miss will play a total of seven home games that include conference foes Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Mississippi State in coach Lane Kiffin’s third season at the helm.

The Rebels will open up at home inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Troy on Sept.3. The next week host Central Arkansas. In the third week, Ole Miss will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. On the last Saturday in September, Ole Miss will return home to host Tulsa.

Ole Miss will open SEC play on October 1, as they welcome the Kentucky Wildcats into Oxford. The Rebels will then go to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in week six of the schedule. Auburn will travel into the Vaught in the next week.

Kiffin’s team will travel down into Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers in week eight. The Rebels then stay on the road and go to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies to close out the month of October.

In week ten to open the month of November, Ole Miss will have a bye week. The Alabama Crimson Tide comes to Oxford on Nov. 12, 2022. Ole Miss will then take on Arkansas on the road.

The Egg Bowl will be on Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving as Mississippi State will come into town to take on Ole Miss.