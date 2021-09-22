Ole Miss’ Matt Corral Named Davey O’Brien Award National QB of the Week

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral was selected as the Davey O’Brien Award National Quarterback of the Week Tuesday for week three of the college football season.

On Saturday, Corral tied a school record by accounting for seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing) and totaled 403 yards of offense in less than three full quarters of action in a 61-21 victory over Tulane.

Overall, Corral completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 335 yards and carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards. In the contest, the product of Ventura, California, became the second FBS player ever to throw three touchdowns and rush for four in the same game.

Corral, who was a semifinalist for the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, has also received SEC Offensive Player of the Week and FBS Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week accolades. He is one of just three players nationally to be named to the Davey O’Brien Great 8 list twice in three weeks this season.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. In 1938, O’Brien, who wore No. 8 as a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

Corral and the Rebels return to action on Oct. 2 as they go on the road to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Staff Report