HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 4

College football is headed into the last weekend of September for the 2021 season. The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week. This week LSU travels to Mississippi State, No. 7 Texas A&M takes No. 16 Arkansas at ATT Stadium and Tennessee travels down into the Swamp to tangle with the No. 11 Florida Gators.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the third week: Caroline 31-5, James 31-5, Alyssa 30-6 and Adam 28-7.

Here are the games this week that the staff is picking.

No. 2 Georgia vs Vanderbilt

No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 18 Wisconsin

LSU vs Mississippi State

Missouri vs Boston College

Kentucky vs South Carolina

No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 16 Arkansas

Southern Miss vs No. 1 Alabama

Georgia State vs No. 23 Auburn

Tennessee vs No. 11 Florida

Staff Report