Friday, September 24, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 4

0
290

College football is headed into the last weekend of September for the 2021 season. The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week. This week LSU travels to Mississippi State, No. 7 Texas A&M takes No. 16 Arkansas at ATT Stadium and Tennessee travels down into the Swamp to tangle with the No. 11 Florida Gators.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct. 

After the third week: Caroline 31-5, James 31-5, Alyssa 30-6 and Adam 28-7.

Here are the games this week that the staff is picking.

No. 2 Georgia vs Vanderbilt

No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 18 Wisconsin

LSU vs Mississippi State 

Missouri vs Boston College 

Kentucky vs South Carolina 

No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 16 Arkansas

Southern Miss vs No. 1 Alabama

Georgia State vs No. 23 Auburn

Tennessee vs No. 11 Florida

Staff Report

Previous articleOle Miss Soccer Hands No. 5 LSU First Loss of the Season
Next articleOXCM Wins $1,500 in America’s Farmers Market Celebration

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles