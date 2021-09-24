HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 4

College football is headed into the last weekend of September for the 2021 season. The Ole Miss Rebels are on a bye week. This week LSU travels to Mississippi State, No. 7 Texas A&M takes No. 16 Arkansas at ATT Stadium and Tennessee travels down into the Swamp to tangle with the No. 11 Florida Gators.
Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.
After the third week: Caroline 31-5, James 31-5, Alyssa 30-6 and Adam 28-7.
Here are the games this week that the staff is picking.
No. 2 Georgia vs Vanderbilt
No. 12 Notre Dame vs No. 18 Wisconsin
LSU vs Mississippi State
Missouri vs Boston College
Kentucky vs South Carolina
No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 16 Arkansas
Southern Miss vs No. 1 Alabama
Georgia State vs No. 23 Auburn
Tennessee vs No. 11 Florida
Staff Report