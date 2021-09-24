Ole Miss Punter Mac Brown Tabbed to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Ole Miss senior punter Mac Brown has been named as one of 22 players to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, the American Football Coaches Association on Friday.

To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

Made possible by the new NCAA Name Image Likeness (NIL) rules, Allstate is pledging $1 million to honor members of the AFCA Good Works Team, as well as their non-profits of choice.

When he was in seventh grade, Brown had a modest goal of raising $500 for a childhood friend’s dad who had been diagnosed with ALS. Along with a group of neighborhood friends, Brown started a lemonade stand, Awesome Lemonade Stand, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to help his friend’s family.

10 years later, that $500 goal has ballooned to over $125,000 raised by Brown and his friends for ALS research. The Awesome Lemonade Stand is held on a late day in June and the 2021 fundraiser raised nearly $25,000 alone.

Besides the Awesome Lemonade Stand, Brown has participated in many community service activities around the Oxford and Mississippi area including: Student-Athlete Advisory Council, Sweetheart for residents at The Blake in Oxford, Reading with the Rebels, Hope to Dream, Special Olympics, plus much more.

Brown, the 2020-21 Brad Davis Community Service Leader of the Year, averaged a career-best 46.6 yards per punt last season for the Rebels. 11 of Brown’s 27 punts went for more than 50 yards. He will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and will return for the 2021 season.

He is the ninth Ole Miss player all-time selected to prestigious community service team and the first since Deterrian Shackelford in 2014. The other past Rebel honorees were Kyle Wicker (1996), Walker Jones (1997), Deuce McAllister (1999), Romaro Miller (2000), Eli Manning (2002), Jamil Northcutt (2003) and Jason Cook (2007).

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need.

The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections.

Staff Report