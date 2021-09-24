Oxford Rolls Past Murrah 38-0

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers rolled past Murrah 38-0 for homecoming on Friday night.

Oxford’s (3-2) offense got going in the second quarter and never looked back.

The Chargers found the end zone as Tracy Harris took it in for six points. Then found Austin Smith for the two-point conversion to go up 8-0.

Oxford’s defense would then force a three-and-out and get the ball at the Murrah 36-yard line following a bad punt. Roman Gregory would then get in the end zone from 11-yards out to make it 15-0.

Oxford would take the 15-0 lead into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, Oxford would score four times while the defense held Murrah scoreless on the night.

Oxford blocked a punt by Murrah recovered it for a touchdown to open the third quarter and take a 22-0 advantage.

Gregory would score his second touchdown of the night on a 24-yard dash to go up 29-0 at almost the midway point of the quarter. The defense held Murrah to another three-and-out.

The defense on the next possession forced a safety as Demonte Mitchell got in the Murrah backfield to make it 31-0.

Oxford would score their final time with about a minute remaining in the third, as quarterback Michael Harvey threw a 29-yard pass to Smith for a touchdown.

Oxford will begin region play next Friday night as Tupelo rolls into town. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.