Ole Miss Climbs to No. 12 in AP Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25 college football poll after their bye in the last week of September.

Ole Miss rolls into the month of October after a bye week. Coach Lane Kiffin’s squad is off to a 3-0 overall record to open the 2021 season. The Rebels jumped up to No. 12 in the nation after No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 9 Clemson lost over the weekend.

Ole Miss joins six other members from the league in the top 25 poll with Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Arkansas (8), Florida (10), Texas A&M (15) and Auburn (22).

Ole Miss opens up SEC play this Saturday as they travel over to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on No. 1 Alabama. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.