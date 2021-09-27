Ole Miss Prepares to take on Alabama on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss prepares for its first SEC matchup of the season as they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 1 ranked Alabama on Saturday.

Coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday during his weekly press conference and discussed the upcoming matchup with the Crimson Tide.

“We continue to prepare for a great team,” Kiffin said. “Don’t see any holes in this team (Alabama). It will be very challenging to play them there. Coach added that the Rebels have not ever played in front of a crowd in two years because of COVID.

Ole Miss is coming into this game with a 3-0 overall record and facing a number one team in their house. It can bring challenges.

“You will have to play really well and pair well,” Kiffin said. “With some breaks that go your way to pull that type of an upset.”

A common denominator from upsets over Alabama in recent years has come down to the man behind center not only playing great but protecting the football. One of the many preparations being made this week is maneuvering through disguised coverages.

“Like any week, whatever they do, we try to simulate,” Kiffin said. “Our service team guys have meetings and try to give (Matt Corral) the same looks. It’s hard to disguise because of our tempo. We’re not sure what people will do.”

Kiffin said that Alabama has had success under head coach Nick Saban.

“He has been able to sustain it through multiple players and coaches,” Kiffin said. “The way he recruits.”

The kickoff for this matchup between two West Division foes is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.