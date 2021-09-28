Eli Manning Flips Double Bird on Air

During the Peyton and Eli Show on ESPN 2 Monday night, Peyton recounted a story about when a 9-year-old Eagles fan welcomed him to Philadelphia with a double middle finger and making comments about Eli’s family.

While retelling the story Monday to his brother and former Eagles defensive end Chris Long, he himself, made the “double bird” hand gesture.

He apologized for his actions afterward.

“Earlier I gave the double bird, I’m sorry, I guess that’s frowned upon,” Manning said. “That’s what a 9-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back.”

Staff Report