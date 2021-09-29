Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond Named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Ole Miss senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond has been tabbed to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.

Drummond is one of eight receivers to find his name on the watch list. This season, he has hauled in 20 catches for 339 yards during the Rebels’ first three contests. Drummond ranks eighth in the FBS with 113.0 receiving yards per game. His four touchdown receptions are second in the SEC and is 11th nationally.

Over the last eight games, going back to last season Drummond has record a touchdown reception. He’s the first Rebel to accomplish that feat since at least 1965.

The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.

Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back), who catches a pass, is eligible for the award.

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner will be announced live on Dec. 9, 2021, on The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be televised on ESPN.

Drummond and the No.12 Ole Miss Rebels return to action on Saturday when they travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to open SEC play against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Staff Report