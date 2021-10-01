HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 5

Week five of the college football season is here as we enter into the month of October and HottyToddy staff is back with their picks.



This weekend, No. 12 Ole Miss travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 1 team in the nation.

This will be the Rebels’ first SEC game of the season. No. 8 Arkansas is headed down to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia in between the hedges.



Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.



After the fourth week: James 39-6, Caroline 38-7, Alyssa 37-8 and Adam 36-9.



Here are the games that were selected.

No. 8 Arkansas vs No. 2 Georgia

No. 14 Michigan vs Wisconsin

Tennessee vs Missouri

No. 12 Ole Miss vs No. 1 Alabama

No. 7 Cincinnati vs No. 9 Notre Dame

Tory vs South Carolina

No. 10 Florida vs Kentucky

Mississippi State vs No. 15 Texas A&M

UConn vs Vanderbilt

Auburn vs LSU

