Lafayette Rolls Past Saltillo 47-10

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette Commodores rolled past the Saltillo Tigers 47-10 on homecoming Friday night.

Lafayette (4-2, 1-1) came out strong in all three phases of the game and never looked back.

The Commodores put up 28 points in the first quarter. Jay Reed got it going with a five yard run on fourth down.

Lafayette’s quarterback Charlie Fair found Kylen Vaughn for a 48-yard touchdown connection to make it 14-0.

Saltillo could not get anything going against the Commodores defense and had to punt. Reed continued to pick up yards on the ground as he found the end zone from 16-yards out. Lafayette then converted the two-point conversion as Vaughn got in to go up 22-0.

The last touchdown of the quarter was on a punt return by Trykus Woodall of 77-yards.

In the second quarter, Saltillo got on the board with a field goal to make it 28-3.

Lafayette would take a 35-3 advantage into the locker room at halftime after a pick six by Jeremiah Tanner.

The Commodores defense held the Tigers to only a field goal in the first half and would only surrender a touchdown in the third quarter.

Lafayette would score two more times on the night early in the third. On Reed’s third scamper into the end zone.

The final score of the game, came from Dee Gipson to give Lafayette the 47-10 win.

Lafayette will now travel down to Columbus next Friday night. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.