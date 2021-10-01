No. 12 Ole Miss Open Conference Play at No. 1 Alabama

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor



The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in a SEC showdown. The kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off of a bye week into their first conference game of the season. In the Rebels last game, they defeated Tulane 61-21. As junior quarterback Matt Corral tied a school record with seven touchdowns in the contest.

Corral has thrown a touchdown pass in 15 straight games, the third-longest streak in school history. He also leads the SEC and currently ranks No. 3 in the FBS in total offense (385.0 ypg).

This season, the Rebels rank top 10 in the country in five separate categories: scoring offense (52.7), total offense (635.3), rushing offense (298.7), turnovers lost (2) and fourth down conversion (0.857).

Ole Miss is averaging 298.7 rush yards per game and 3.7 TDs per game, while also averaging 339.7 pass yards per game with 3.0 pass TDs per game.

Alabama is 4-0 on the season after a 63-14 victory over Southern Mississippi last weekend. The Crimson Tide have faced an early season test in the Swamp two weeks ago, defeating No. 9 Florida 31-29.

At quarterback this season is Bryce Young who ranks first in the SEC and fifth nationally in passing efficiency (188.5) and leads the conference with 15 passing TDs. His top targets include Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Williams paces the Tide with 299 yards and three touchdowns and also serves as a weapon on special teams, averaging 119.0 all purpose yards per game.

On defense, Alabama is allowing 288.8 yards per game and holding opponents to 17.5 points per game.

This will be the 69th all-time meeting between the two programs. Alabama holds a 55-10-2 series lead over Ole Miss.

