Ole Miss Volleyball Takes on No. 22 Florida on the Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss volleyball travels down to the Sunshine State this weekend to take the floor against the No. 22 Florida Gators in two matches. The first match is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (12-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off of a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the defeating national champions the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats. After dropping the first two sets, the Rebels rallied back to push the Wildcats to five sets for the first time this season, but a season-high 20 kills from Anna Bair wasn’t enough.

On the season Blair has a total of 141 kills.

Coach Kayla Banwarth’s squad has played at a topnotch volleyball through 47 sets, the Rebels have only dropped nine after winning the first 14 in a row.

Florida enters the weekend with a record of 8-5 after a 3-0 sweep against Georgia in Athens Wednesday night. After reaching the NCAA Tournament Regional Finals last season, the Gators returned six starters who have already picked up a top-10 win this season 3-1 against No. 10 Minnesota.

Four Gators earned a spot on the Preseason All-SEC team with T’ara Ceasar and Thayer Hall on the outsides as well as Lauren Forte in the middle and returning setter Marlie Monserez.

This weekend will be the 64th and 65th all-time meetings between the two programs. Florida has held the advantage in the series leading all-time 56-7.

Ole Miss and Florida will return to action also on Sunday at noon on SEC Network+.