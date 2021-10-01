Saturday, October 2, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Oxford Defeats Tupelo 22-6

0
72

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers defeated the Tupelo Golden Wave 22-6 at Bobby Holcomb Field Friday night in region 2-6A. 

Oxford (4-2, 2-0) played with a strong defense all game long and held Tupelo to only six points. 

The Chargers got on the scoreboard first as Michael Harvey found Cashe Shows from 32-yards out and added a two-point conversion to go 8-0. 

In the second quarter, Oxford’s Omar Howell scored from 19-yards out to go up 15-0. The Chargers did not allow Tupelo to find the end zone in the first half. 

Oxford went into halftime up 15-0 over the Golden Wave. 

Tupelo responded in the third quarter with a touchdown from 11-yards out. The extra point was blocked making it 15-6. 

Oxford capped the night off with a two yard touchdown run by Roman Gregory to put the Chargers up 22-6. 

Oxford will take on Germantown next Friday at 7 p.m.

Previous articleLafayette Rolls Past Saltillo 47-10

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles