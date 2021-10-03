Ole Miss Drops to No. 17 in AP Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Following the fifth week of the college football season, the AP Top 25 poll had some shake-up.

Ole Miss dropped five spots down to No. 17 in the country, after falling 42-21 to No. 1 Alabama on the road on Saturday.

The Rebels join other SEC teams in the Top 25 poll from the league: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Arkansas (13), Kentucky (16), Auburn (18) and Florida (20).

Ole Miss returns home on Saturday to play host to the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks for homecoming. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.