Sunday, October 3, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Drops to No. 17 in AP Top 25 Poll

0
921

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Following the fifth week of the college football season, the AP Top 25 poll had some shake-up.

Ole Miss dropped five spots down to No. 17 in the country, after falling 42-21 to No. 1 Alabama on the road on Saturday. 

The Rebels join other SEC teams in the Top 25 poll from the league: Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Arkansas (13), Kentucky (16), Auburn (18) and Florida (20).

Ole Miss returns home on Saturday to play host to the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks for homecoming. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

Previous articleLife Back on Campus

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles