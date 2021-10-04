Kickoff Time Announced for Tennessee Game

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Southeastern Conference released the game time for No. 17 Ole Miss and Tennessee on Saturday, October 16 in Knoxville at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) makes its first trip to Rocky Top since 2010. Tennessee leads the all-time series 44-19-1, including a 25-5 advantage in games played at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a 62-24 victory over Missouri on the road Saturday.

The Volunteers are led by redshirt senior quarterback Henderson Hooker who has passed for 838 yards with ten touchdowns through the air and two touchdowns on the ground.

This weekend Tennessee plays host to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Ole Miss returns to the Vaught on Saturday as they host the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks for homecoming. The kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on SEC Network.