Thursday, October 7, 2021
FeaturedSportsFootball

HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 6

0
275

The college football season is flying by as teams enter week six. This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from inside the SEC.

No. 17 Ole Miss welcomes in No. 13 Arkansas into the Vaught for homecoming.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct. 

After the fifth week: James 45-10, Caroline 44-11, Adam 43- 12 and Alyssa 42-13.

Here are the games that were selected. 

No. 13 Arkansas vs No. 17 Ole Miss

Vanderbilt vs Florida 

South Carolina vs Tennessee

2 Georgia vs No. 18 Auburn

North Texas vs Missouri

LSU vs No. 16 Kentucky

No. 1 Alabama vs Texas A&M

Previous articleOle Miss Soccer Plays Host to South Carolina
Next articleAre You Ready for Homecoming Weekend?

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles