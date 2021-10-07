HottyToddy Staff Picks – Week 6

The college football season is flying by as teams enter week six. This week the HottyToddy.com staff will pick from inside the SEC.

No. 17 Ole Miss welcomes in No. 13 Arkansas into the Vaught for homecoming.

Sports Editor Adam Brown, News Editor Alyssa Schnuggs, Editor James Dowd and social media grad student Caroline Gleason will see who can get the most picks correct.

After the fifth week: James 45-10, Caroline 44-11, Adam 43- 12 and Alyssa 42-13.

Here are the games that were selected.

No. 13 Arkansas vs No. 17 Ole Miss

Vanderbilt vs Florida

South Carolina vs Tennessee

2 Georgia vs No. 18 Auburn

North Texas vs Missouri

LSU vs No. 16 Kentucky

No. 1 Alabama vs Texas A&M