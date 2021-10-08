Carleigh’s Corner: ‘Bama Week’ and Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Media Day

By: Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy.com Intern

Last week was a chill week for me after my exams the week before.

I discovered the definition of “Bama Week” and saw many aspects of the rivalry between Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide. I spruced up my apartment with some fall decorations, attended an Ole Miss men’s basketball press conference and talked to random people for the hottytoddy.com social media channels.

To mark “Bama Week” at Ole Miss, sororities and fraternities put signs up on the front of the Greek houses with slogans on them. Some of the slogans were funny, but others were not very appropriate. I learned that the game between these two teams can get heated, as I saw after watching the video of the Ole Miss goalposts getting torn down in 2014 after the Rebels won.

Now that we’re into fall, I decided to decorate with autumn leaves with hints of glitter to be festive. The weather still feels like fall and summer at different times of the day, but that’s Mississippi weather. Nevertheless, with the cooler weather finally here, I like being able to walk to my classes without sweating.

Ole Miss men’s basketball had its first official practice Wednesday evening. A press conference was held before the practice, and media members were invited to attend both occasions. I got to film Jarkel Joiner, Jaemyn Brakefield and Coach Kermit Davis talking during the press conference. I photographed and filmed during their practice, too.

As I watched them practice, I remembered some of the plays that I used to run in seventh grade basketball at my high school. I could actually understand the “Figure-8” practice play where the players run in formation while passing the ball to each other in a certain amount of time.

Throughout the week, I filmed fans for the “Fins Up Friday” segment for hottytoddy.com. Some participants were extremely excited to be on camera, but others disliked it. I too would be weirded out if a stranger came up to me and wanted to film me putting my hand up for “Fins Up”.

